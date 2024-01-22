Delhi HC directs inspection of absconding spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit's ashram

In 2017, NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment had also filed a plea alleging that several minor girls and women were being illegally confined at Dixit's "spiritual university" -- Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidhyalaya, Rohini and were not allowed to meet their parents.

The high court had earlier asked the CBI to track down Dixit and directed the agency to probe alleged illegal confinement of girls and women in the ashram.

The CBI had then assured the high court that all efforts were being made to ascertain the whereabouts of Dixit and that raids were carried out at his farm houses and ashrams and special teams were constituted to arrest him.

On September 12 last year, the court had said the CBI was free to freeze the bank accounts of Dixit.