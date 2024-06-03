Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader Kavitha

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday extended till July 3 the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody after Kavitha was produced before the court in pursuance of its earlier order issuing a production warrant against her.

The court had issued the warrants after taking cognisance of a charge sheet against the BRS leader in the case on May 29.

The court also granted bail to three co-accused persons - Prince, Damodar and Arvind Singh.