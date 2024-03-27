Can AAP’s education model fetch votes in polls?

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demonstrated that education can yield political dividends, staying in the limelight through initiatives such as school inaugurations, new curriculum launches, and the establishment of excellence schools. However, with the education minister in jail and the chief minister in the ED custody ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next month, the question arises: can their education model propel them to victory once more?

Recall Manish Sisodia’s statement in 2020 after winning the third assembly election: “I had a dream five years ago … I wished that elections in our country would be held on the issue of education. Today I am happy that this dream is coming true.”

The vision articulated by the leadership was clear from day one — making education a political issue.

Over the years, the AAP-led Delhi government has touted its so-called ‘education model,’ but upon closer examination, the reality appears far from the rosy picture painted by top city leaders.

A fundamental parameter for assessing a school is the school-classroom ratio (SCR). Quality schools ensure a low ratio to ensure effective education delivery, as a teacher can effectively engage only a limited number of students at a time.