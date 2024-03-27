New Delhi: Bipolar contest likely in Gautam Buddh Nagar

NEW DELHI: One of Uttar Pradesh’s high-profile constituencies, Gautam Buddh Nagar, is likely to witness a bipolar contest as the Samajwadi Party and Congress have fielded a joint candidate, Rahul Awana, to take on the BJP’s sitting MP, Mahesh Sharma. Though the BSP has pitted Rajendra Singh Solanki from the economically vibrant district, the 70-year-old leader has not contested any elections since 1985, when he was a Congress MLA.

Under the seat-sharing agreement, the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency will be contested on the SP symbol. The SP had earlier announced Mahendra Nagar, but later, it was replaced with Awana. The reason behind the change of candidate was that Nagar had been associated with Congress for a long period and switched to the Samajwadi Party only in 2022. There was resentment among the party workers over his candidature as they were levelling him as an outsider. Several leaders met with the SP Supremo, Akhilesh Yadav, following which Awana was replaced.

“I joined SP in 2010 and have since devoted my life to the party, working for the betterment of society. Being a farmer, I have always supported the cause of the farmers of Noida. Last year in October, I also cycled alongside party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, during the party’s ‘Desh Bachao, Desh Banao’ bicycle rally,” the 38-year-old farmer said after he was named.

On the other hand, the BJP has given another chance to sitting MP Mahesh Sharma, a doctor by profession and central minister during the first term of Narendra Modi’s government.

Sharma is banking support for urban BJP voters and the Modi factor, while Awana seeks votes from farmers and youth.