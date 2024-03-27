New Delhi: Over 800 challans issued for drunk driving on Holi

NEW DELHI: More than 800 challans were issued by the Delhi traffic police for drunken driving on the festive occassion of Holi in the national capital, a senior official said on Tuesday.

According to the data shared by the traffic police, a total of 824 individuals have been issued challans for drunken driving. 1,524 challans were issued to the violators for driving or riding on a two-wheeler without helmets on the day of Holi. “Further, 1,241 other individuals were also prosecuted for other offences like tinted glass, triple riding, driving without seat belts, etc,” the data stated.

A senior traffic police officer said statistics have also revealed a notable decline in road accidents on the day of Holi in 2024 compared to the previous year, which he attributed to the strict enforcement and deterrent efforts. “On analysis and comparison of accidents that took place on the day of Holi in the years 2023 and 2024, it was found that only 11 accidents have been reported this year as compared to the 24 in the previous year, leading to a smaller number of fatalities in the current year. This has become possible due to the robust measures implemented by the Delhi Traffic Police during the festival,” he added.

Throughout the day, Delhi Traffic Police had deployed additional personnel across key junctions and roads, equipped with breathalysers, conducting rigorous checks on motorists. The crackdown specifically targeted individuals driving under the influence of alcohol and those neglecting helmets.

Over 12K penalised for traffic violations in Noida

Over 12,200 motorists were penalised for violation of traffic rules on the day of Holi across Noida and Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday. Of the challans issued, 8,110 cases were for riding without a helmet on two-wheelers and 372 cases were for not wearing seat belts. Another 906 challans were issued for those found triple-riding on two-wheelers, they said.