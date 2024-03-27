Spice Route’s New Wide World

If the history of the Silk Route has been left behind by merchants and writers like Marco Polo, the history of the lesser-known Spice Route is to be found in its cauldrons — the dominion of its chefs who took up station in the inns or courts that lined the route and the families, which thought up suitable snackibles that would stay preserved to be eaten by trader husbands and sons on the great journey.

In a corner of one of the most iconic restaurants of Delhi at The Imperial, the table begins to pile up with items hot and sour, salads and main dishes, things to bite into and eaten in a minute and things to chew on…it is as if it were the meal for a send-off before a trip and to decide what to pack if one were to travel down the ancient Spice Route.

The arts of pickling and drying were thus born in family kitchens to preserve the food for long journeys, says head chef Mustian Gadang, an Indonesian, who has recently taken over and designed a new menu for The Spice Route restaurant after 27 years, moving it away from its Thai-domination to new vegan and non-vegetarian territory, towards a diverse Asian cuisine presenting selections from the entire trail of the Route.

He starts us on a South East Asian favourite, a yellow fin tuna and avocado starter, a duck salad popular in Vietnam with a tamarind dressing and a Thai mango salad, where the umami and a nutty sweetness flood the mouth followed by the tang of the mango and its dressing. Have we mixed things up too much in our order?

Chef Philippe Agnese, executive chef, The Imperial, who also accompanies us at the table, reassures us that at Asian tables “you put everything you’ve cooked on it, people eat salads with something warm. What we do recommend is that you use the proper sauce; with each dish in the new menu there is a sauce and it’s all made in-house”.