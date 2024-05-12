Aim behind my arrest was to topple AAP governments in Delhi, Punjab: Kejriwal charges at BJP

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of using his arrest to topple his party-led governments in Delhi and Punjab.

Addressing his party's MLAs in Delhi on Sunday, Kejriwal asserted that the BJP's plan to break the party had failed and that the AAP became "more united" after his arrest.

"BJP people would say before my arrest, that they will break the party and topple the governments in Delhi and Punjab," Kejriwal said.

"They had a plan that they will arrest me, break the party, topple the government in Delhi and then in Punjab as well. After arrest, their plan failed. You all did not break," he said.