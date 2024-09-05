Two students in Delhi's NLU die by suicide in separate incidents

NEW DELHI: Two students from the National Law University in Delhi reportedly died by suicide in separate incidents this week, one a third-year student and the other recently admitted after passing the entrance exam.

Sharing details of the first incident where a young woman allegedly died by suicide at the hostel room of the university, a senior Delhi official said the student's body was discovered by her roommates and other hostel staff on Wednesday afternoon after she failed to open her room door despite repeated calls.

"Her body was found hanging from an almirah's rod in the room. A suicide note was recovered in which she did not blame anyone," the officer said.

A forensic team of the Delhi Police was also called to the spot to examine the area where the girl died by suicide. The police do not suspect any foul play in the matter and have initiated inquest proceedings.

As per preliminary inquiry, the victim was in a state of depression for the past few months and had even discussed suicide with her friends before.

"Following this, the administration had called her parents, who took her to their home in Chennai for some time. On Wednesday, she did not attend her class and also did not turn up for lunch, after which her body was discovered," the officer said, adding the body will be handed over to family members after the post-mortem examination.

The second incident was reported from the Laxminagar area of the city, where a 20-year-old man ingested nitrogen gas at his rented accommodation.

DCP (East) Apurva Gupta said a PCR call was received at 4.24 pm on Thursday in which the caller stated that a man who was already on oxygen support had probably died at his room in Laxminagar.

A police team was immediately dispatched to the spot where they found the deceased man with his face covered with a plastic bag. "He had passed CLAT and taken admission in NLU, Dwarka, as per his father's oral version. These facts are yet to be verified independently," the DCP said.

The cops took the man, identified as Vishu Singh, to a hospital, where the medics declared him dead on arrival.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Vishu started residing at Laxmi Nagar on August 29 at a rented flat. On Wednesday, at about 10:30 pm, Vishu took his meal and closed his room from inside.

"Today, the PG owner tried to open the door and made a phone call to him, but he didn’t respond. He informed Bhawani Singh (the father of the deceased), and upon his instructions, he broke open the door," the DCP said.

Inside the room, they found the air conditioner was running and Vishu was lying on his bed with his face covered with a plastic bag that was connected with a nitrogen cylinder through a plastic pipe.

"It seems that Vishu committed suicide by ingesting nitrogen gas," the officer said, adding a forensic team also thoroughly inspected the spot. The police suspect no foul play and have initiated inquest proceedings.

Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)