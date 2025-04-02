India’s magic moment: American magician David Blaine unites with Delhi mentalist Karan Singh for David Blaine Do Not Attempt

The magical calling

Singh’s journey in magic started off in 2002 when, at 11, he saw a street magician Ishamuddin Khan perform live during a summer camp in Kullu Manali. “I learnt my first trick from him, but it was when I reached 14 that I stumbled upon David Blaine on TV. I was blown away by his endurance stunts and took up magic. Later, I saw English mentalist Derren Brown do tricks and flew around the world to see his shows,” he says, talking of his biggest influences.



Singh gained expertise in mentalism. It involves hypnosis, reading the mind, body language, micro-expressions, and picking up on it to successfully perform tricks. However, as an emerging magician in the 2000s, his career choice was seen as frivolous. “When I started, nobody knew what mentalism was. Whenever I used to tell people that I want to perform magic, their first thought was ‘oh you want to perform for children at kids' birthday parties’,” says Singh. Singh did start off performing at kids’ parties, but his perseverance made him a master of mentalism and got him many corporate shows as well as invitations to celebrity homes for his entertaining acts.

Since the last two decades, Singh feels that magicians are finally getting due recognition. “When global magicians like Blaine come to India to shoot, it’s a testament to how magic is seen with a renewed interest as an art form in our country as people look for new forms of entertainment. When Blaine was in India, he and I uploaded a story on Instagram. Seeing it, at least 500 magicians messaged me that they wanted to come and meet Blaine. To see the outpouring of love from hundreds of magicians was an unknown thing when I started off! It’s incredible that people are willing to explore magic as a career.”



David Blaine Do Not Attempt is set to premiere on April 6, Sundays at 8 PM on National Geographic Channel.