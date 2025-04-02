Telling the India story: 25 years and iconic designs of Sabyasachi

Popularising Indian couture

The designer has revolutionised Indian couture to the point that most brides espouse a deep-seated desire to be — ‘The Sabyasachi bride’. Markets, especially the Chandni Chowk in Delhi are famous for having replicas of Sabyasachi’s bridal saris and lehenga, where dreams seem to fulfill on bagging even the cheapest copy of the designer’s original piece as most of his designs are celebrity approved for their weddings. From actor Anushka Sharma, who chose a pastel pink lehenga for her wedding, Deepika Padukone, who chose a red and gold lehenga for her Sindhi wedding, to Priyanka Chopra, who opted for a deep red lehenga for her Hindu wedding -- each of them chose to be a “Sabya Bride’.