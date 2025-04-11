‘Poetry expresses feelings we all quietly carry’

An evening steeped in emotion, tradition and lyrical expression took place at the Modern School, Barakhamba Road, recently on the occasion of the 56th edition of the Shankar-Shad Mushaira, in a grand poetic gathering brought together legendary and contemporary poets on one stage, continuing a tradition that has enchanted poetry lovers for over five decades.

Organised by the Shankar Lall Murli Dhar Memorial Society in association with DCM Shriram Industries Ltd., the annual Mushaira was established in 1954. This year, the event drew a packed house, with poetry enthusiasts filling every seat well before the evening began. The atmosphere was warm, the audience engaged and the poets ready to bring their verses to life.

Hosted by poet Iqbal Ashhar, the evening featured acclaimed poets who spoke from the heart. Javed Akhtar shared: “Poetry is not about big words or difficult ideas. It’s about saying something simple that touches people deeply. Tonight, I just wanted to connect with everyone sitting in front of me.”

Prof. Waseem Barelvi said attending the event felt like being among old friends. “The warmth of the Delhi audience reminds me why I began writing poetry in the first place, to express feelings we all quietly carry,” he said.

Alongside them, Azhar Iqbal, Nomaan Shauque, Dr. Gauhar Raza, Dr. Popular Meeruthi, Shabeena Adeeb, Khushbir Singh Shaad, Aleena Itrat, Sheen Kaaf Nizam, and Nusrat Mehdi each brought their own flavour to the gathering. Whether speaking of love, resistance, loss, or laughter, the poets created an experience that connected deeply with everyone present.