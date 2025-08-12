Bold and beautiful

Rimzim Dadu’s latest couture collection Oxynn won hearts at the recently concluded Hyundai India Couture Week for weaving a story from memory and metal. This modern couture collection by Rimzim draws from the fierce, untamed spirit of Gujarat’s Banjara tribes. Rimzim reimagines their mirrored textiles, bold weaves, and oxidised jewellery through a quieter, more sculptural lens and her signature material innovation. Silhouettes are both fluid and architectural, as the designer utilises signature materials such as steel, metallic wires, and custom textiles, bringing a sense of structure, shine, and a new-age form. The colour story moves in deep, burnished tones including oxidised silver, aged gold, deep red, gunmetal, and jewel-like midnight hues. Silhouettes range from pre-draped saris and lehengas to tailored jackets, sculpted blouses, and modular suits. The textures are tactile, burnished, weathered, and emotionally rich.

Rimzim takes us through the eclectic range in this intimate chat.

How is Oxynn different from your previous collections?

It’s our most expansive collection yet—emotionally, structurally, and technically. While we’ve always worked with unconventional materials, Oxynn pushes further into sculptural couture. This time, the storytelling is embedded into the construction itself. It’s no longer just about surface detailing; it’s about form, depth, and narrative integration.

From working with metals to constant experimentation, how has the process shaped you, and what are your key learnings?

I’ve learned to treat fabric as a medium for storytelling, not just for function or form. My biggest takeaway is that true innovation lies in how the material is manipulated and constructed. It’s a slow, meticulous process, but it has taught me to trust the craft and respect every phase of the garment's journey.

What has kept you motivated through all these years?

The curiosity to push material boundaries within Indian couture and to reimagine traditional crafts through a contemporary lens keeps me inspired. Each collection presents an opportunity to challenge the familiar and rethink what’s possible. What really fuels me is the emotional connection people form with the work when they connect to the texture, the story, the material.

How has your brand evolved over time?

We began as an experimental label focused on technique and surface innovation. Today, we create more immersive couture experiences that extend into menswear, accessories, and sharply tailored garments unified by a distinct material language. There’s more narrative depth now. Every piece is engineered with purpose and layered with emotional resonance.

You recently became a mum. How has motherhood influenced your perspective as a designer?

I’m not sure how it’s influenced me as a designer just yet, but it’s definitely making me a more productive entrepreneur. Time away from my kids is incredibly precious, so I make sure my hours at work are used purposefully. I try to squeeze in as much as I can—it’s all about efficiency now.

How have you seen the Indian fashion scene change over the years?

It has evolved dramatically. There’s a growing appetite for experimentation. Couture is no longer limited to bridalwear. Designers are blending heritage with technology and individuality with storytelling. There’s now space for deeper material narratives which makes the industry much more inclusive and exciting.

What recent fashion movements or shifts have caught your eye?

The blurring line between occasion wear and everyday couture really stands out. Clients now want versatile pieces that maintain craft integrity but offer flexibility. There’s also a renewed focus on tactility, textures that evoke emotion. Globally, I see a return to intimate design thinking, with many creators revisiting local crafts and personal stories.

What are your thoughts on how modern couture culture has evolved in India?

Modern Indian couture is becoming increasingly concept-driven and personalised. It’s less about traditional grandeur and more about innovation, restraint, and identity. We’re seeing more gender-fluid silhouettes, minimal maximalism, and experiments with materials that challenge conventional definitions of luxury.

What’s trending in red carpet and Western party silhouettes right now?

Structured silhouettes with unexpected detailing. Think architectural corsetry, metallics, sculpted drapes, and hybrid pieces. There’s also a shift towards separates that can be re-worn or styled differently.

Bridal and party wardrobe must-haves?

A sharply tailored jacket or sculptural blouse, a metallic pre-draped saree that’s impactful yet easy-to-wear, and a statement-making accessory like a corset bustier or cape.

Advice to fashion lovers who may not be able to afford designer wear?

Fashion doesn’t have to be expensive. It’s really about how thoughtfully you put things together. Don’t hesitate to borrow, thrift, or upcycle. Style is about expression, not price tags.