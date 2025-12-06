‘Everything is dance’

Dev and Tao: Music, cricket & a sense of belonging

Her father, Dev Issaro, himself an artiste trained in Hindustani classical music and in the Bansuri and Pakhawaj, remembers the early days with the same vividness. Of little Isha climbing into his lap while he was playing the Pakhawaj, and Tao’s taking interest in the company slowly, eventually finding his niche in music. Dev says, “music became his (Tao’s) very honest place.”

But Tao’s entry into the arts was never a straight line. He was “sports-driven”, especially cricket. “I felt if I don’t join I’ll be left behind because everybody was part of the company.” That fear of missing out pulled him into rehearsals long before passion did. Eventually, he took to drums. He learned patiently, with a passion even. “This was something I could understand, connect with,” he says, describing how he would shut himself up in his room practicing incessantly for long hours. Later, everything seemed to fall into place: the instincts, the discipline, the rhythm he wouldn’t have recognised in himself earlier. “She’s still my teacher,” he said quietly of Daksha, noting how even now she continues to explore and train, never done with learning.

Isha and Russell: A second Australian thread

Isha’s partnership with Russell Thorpe adds another layer to the family’s interwoven history of movement, travel and serendipity. They first crossed paths in Australia, when Russell and Tao happened to be working on a project together. It also created an unexpected symmetry within the family: just as Dev had once come to India from Australia and become part of Daksha’s artistic world, Russell—Australian himself—found his way into Isha’s life and, eventually, into the family’s creative universe. The Australian link, carried across two generations, now feels less like coincidence and more like a recurring thread in the family’s story, considering how 'KiN' was born in the soils of Australia.

Luca: The next link in the chain

This same quiet continuity plays out in the youngest member of 'KiN', Luca—Tao’s nephew and Daksha’s grandson—who performs with a sort of wonder that only a child can sustain. He said he was especially thrilled about getting to miss school. Watching him look up at his mother with awe during rehearsals, it’s easy to see the same instinctive absorption that once pulled Isha into her parents’ world.

A production about Inheritance

Involving three generations, 'KiN' becomes less of a dance production and more of a map of inheritance—the kind that is passed on not by instruction but by proximity. Their stories reveal a family that never separated life from art. Even the lines spoken in the performance—“I feel myself becoming a dream again,” “my time has come, again”—echo sentiments that surfaced during conversations: that art, for them, is a way of returning to the self, of revisiting earlier versions of who they were and who they hoped to become. The performance encompasses all sorts of emotions—love, loss, grief, innocence—everything that pulls the audience closer to the concept of family.

The performance’s framing, too, mirrors their lived history. It opens with Isha suspended in yogic stillness on the rope; it ends with the same image, completing a circle that is not theatrical but deeply personal: a mother’s vision carried forward by the daughter who grew up learning to breathe onstage. When Isha and Daksha perform together, what emerges is not simply technique—though there is plenty of it—but a kind of familial memory. A mother who once trained across multiple traditions. A daughter who felt safer under her mother’s gaze. A son who thought cricket would define him until rhythm caught him unexpectedly. A grandson who joins because family is simply something you follow.

'KiN' honours all of this. Not through spectacle, but through the small truths the family carries: the laughter, the confessions, the journeys that began reluctantly, instinctively, or joyfully. It is a reminder that art, when lived together, becomes a form of kinship in itself—a quiet, ongoing inheritance that needs no explanation at all.