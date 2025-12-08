Steel And Suppers

What did India’s industrial transformation look like from inside a family home? And what happens when history is recorded not by official chroniclers but by someone quietly observing his immediate world? Sparseeing, a new photobook and exhibition in Delhi, turns these questions into a vivid encounter with memory, photography, and everyday life.
Opened on December 4 at Offset Projects in Okhla Phase II, the show centres on the personal archive of Keki Gazder - Chief Electrical Engineer at TELCO (now Tata Motors) and a passionate amateur photographer.
Living in Jamshedpur during the early decades of post-Independence India, Gazder documented a nation and a town in motion: factories rising, chimneys multiplying, townships being planned. But just as often, his camera lingered on the soft spaces of domesticity -- family dinners, leisure outings, friendships, and festive gatherings.
A twin window
This dual gaze makes the archive remarkable. Prints, negatives, postcards, diaries, cabinet cards, and glass slides together reveal how industrial ambition and everyday warmth coexisted. Modernity also brought rupture but also settled alongside the comforting routines of home.
Artists Joyona Medhi and Abhishek Basu, recipients of the 2022 Alkazi Photobook Grant, approached the archive not as passive cataloguers but as storytellers. Their approach — what they term “fictive reimagination” — acknowledges that archives are never complete. Gaps, silences, and missing pieces become openings for narrative, gestures toward what memory forgets.
That sense of incompleteness was deeply personal for the family too. As Varun Gazder, the photographer’s grandson, recalls: “The photographs were not in perfect condition when we first found them. Yet, despite the cracks and fading, they carried a warmth, a nostalgia that instantly transported me to my grandfather’s Jamshedpur days. I could almost see him on his evening walks, recall the pride he took in helping build the Tata locomotives, and imagine his role in shaping the Tata Club, along with the affection and goodwill he earned from the people of the town.”
Varun adds that the collaboration itself has roots in home: “Abhishek and I are from the same town, and it started when he had visited my Parsee café in Jamshedpur. I needed help to restore the glass slides and that’s how we collaborated.”
The images required careful restoration and digitisation. Medhi and Basu played an integral role in bringing them back to life and ensuring they could be part of this book. The entire process took around four years.
Even a small anecdote like Gazder once misplacing the hood of his camera lens abroad and anxiously searching for it until it resurfaces becomes symbolic: archiving is a constant process of losing and recovering. Some traces vanish; others return.
The palimpsest of history
The title Sparseeing reflects that sensibility, seeing with an awareness that things are disappearing. In Jamshedpur’s rush toward industrial modernity, Gazder's camera became a bridge between what was emerging and what quietly receded—a transformation that one saw closer home in Gurugram as highrises and corporate towers took over agricultural land.
The exhibition translates that idea into experience. Designed like a 1950s attic, it unfolds across four sections and features nearly 120 materials - original prints from the 1930s–70s, enlargements, documents, and family artefacts. Lightboxes let viewers hold negatives to the light as Gazder once did; flipbooks and accordions invite touch, reminding us that photographs are objects before they are images.
The entire archive spans from the late 1800s to the late 1900s. The 1960s to 1980s are featured prominently, years that capture both the expanding industrial horizon and the intimate rhythms of a rapidly modernising home.
Reading into fragments
Rather than offering fixed captions, the show encourages interpretation. What was he thinking as he framed this moment? The viewer becomes a co-author, piecing together fragments of a life.
The visual journey moves from the clean precision of industrial frames to the gentler spaces of home: children at play, friends visiting, weekends unfolding in sunlight. By the end, the archive feels less like evidence and more like a life lived through transformation.
Supported by the Alkazi Foundation’s mission of critical photographic engagement and Offset Projects’ emphasis on process, Sparseeing reconnects industrial heritage with those who lived, built, and quietly recorded it. Backed by Tata Trusts, it puts history back into the hands who shaped it from within.
Ultimately, Sparseeing positions the Gazder archive as a quiet but crucial witness to India’s industrial modernity, reminding us that history is not only steel and progress, but the everyday lives that held those structures upright.
The exhibition runs until January 4, 2026.