Steel And Suppers

What did India’s industrial transformation look like from inside a family home? And what happens when history is recorded not by official chroniclers but by someone quietly observing his immediate world? Sparseeing, a new photobook and exhibition in Delhi, turns these questions into a vivid encounter with memory, photography, and everyday life.

Opened on December 4 at Offset Projects in Okhla Phase II, the show centres on the personal archive of Keki Gazder - Chief Electrical Engineer at TELCO (now Tata Motors) and a passionate amateur photographer.

Living in Jamshedpur during the early decades of post-Independence India, Gazder documented a nation and a town in motion: factories rising, chimneys multiplying, townships being planned. But just as often, his camera lingered on the soft spaces of domesticity -- family dinners, leisure outings, friendships, and festive gatherings.

A twin window



This dual gaze makes the archive remarkable. Prints, negatives, postcards, diaries, cabinet cards, and glass slides together reveal how industrial ambition and everyday warmth coexisted. Modernity also brought rupture but also settled alongside the comforting routines of home.

Artists Joyona Medhi and Abhishek Basu, recipients of the 2022 Alkazi Photobook Grant, approached the archive not as passive cataloguers but as storytellers. Their approach — what they term “fictive reimagination” — acknowledges that archives are never complete. Gaps, silences, and missing pieces become openings for narrative, gestures toward what memory forgets.

That sense of incompleteness was deeply personal for the family too. As Varun Gazder, the photographer’s grandson, recalls: “The photographs were not in perfect condition when we first found them. Yet, despite the cracks and fading, they carried a warmth, a nostalgia that instantly transported me to my grandfather’s Jamshedpur days. I could almost see him on his evening walks, recall the pride he took in helping build the Tata locomotives, and imagine his role in shaping the Tata Club, along with the affection and goodwill he earned from the people of the town.”

Varun adds that the collaboration itself has roots in home: “Abhishek and I are from the same town, and it started when he had visited my Parsee café in Jamshedpur. I needed help to restore the glass slides and that’s how we collaborated.”

The images required careful restoration and digitisation. Medhi and Basu played an integral role in bringing them back to life and ensuring they could be part of this book. The entire process took around four years.

Even a small anecdote like Gazder once misplacing the hood of his camera lens abroad and anxiously searching for it until it resurfaces becomes symbolic: archiving is a constant process of losing and recovering. Some traces vanish; others return.