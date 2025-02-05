The Making of an Abstractionist

Artist and a rebel

Das Gupta’s journey has been known not only for the excellence of his art but his artistic rebellion. Manjula Badhwar Mayor, who curated many of his exhibitions, believed his conscious decision to choose abstractionism over contemporary realism and cubism was not only a personal choice but also an act to break free from the existing cultural and artistic expectations.

Highlighting Das Gupta’s interest in fluidity in art, she notes: “Cubism, with its analytical approach to deconstructing objects and forms, may have begun to be felt as too structured or confined for Das Gupta’s artistic vision. As he matured, he seemed more drawn to the fluidity and transcendence offered by abstraction, where he could explore the spiritual and emotional essence of his subjects. This transition could also have been influenced by his travels across Europe and America, and his exposure to global art movements and it blended to form his desire to create a unique artistic identity.”

Inspiring generations

Although Das Gupta tried various techniques in his art, he was also noted for his immense skill in watercolours—a genre of painting in which he blended tradition and modernity. “He won the hearts of many who later decided to step into the world of art,” says Uday Jain, director, Dhoomimal Gallery, who also worked closely with Das Gupta. “His ability to manipulate light, texture, and mood in this medium inspired many to explore its subtleties and challenges. His work demonstrated the expressive potential of watercolours, especially in capturing the ephemeral beauty of landscapes and nature. In addition, his works often embraced simplicity, focussing on essential elements to evoke mood and meaning. This minimalist yet impactful approach encouraged many artists to prioritise emotional resonance over complexity,” he adds.