Imtiaz Ali speaks on 20 years as a filmmaker at Jaipur Literature Festival

Imtiaz Ali said it is his “inability” to make many of his films understandable within the first watch. But at the Jaipur Literature Festival, his sense of articulation was as sharp as a tack, as he responded to the audience’s questions in a houseful session. The filmmaker celebrated Jab We Met, Tamasha, Rockstar, Amar Singh Chamkila and Highway was in conversation with notable film critic Anupama Chopra. He said opening the session, “A film begins like how an infection begins in the body. You won’t know that it is there. You become aware of it when you start telling its story to people. And then you reach a point where you want to put it down on paper. Each time that I make a new film, I am doubtful: is it in my mind and on paper being made well or not? No amount of experience, prior training, success or the audience’s love is going to help me.”
Lies of a storyteller
The Jamshedpur-born actor had a habit of cooking up stories in childhood. “ I was building stories about myself, and about the world around me. As I grew up, I realised that the lies I am telling people have a chance of becoming reality as well. When I failed in the ninth standard, the embarrassment of failure set me up to create truths for those lies — to actually do those things. So it did start with lying, I am not advocating it, but it did run the imagination,” he quipped.
Growing up in Jamshedpur he was living in his relative’s house which had theatres like Jamshedpur Talkies and Karim Talkies connected to it. It deepened his tryst with cinema. “The cinema halls used to open the doors at night for ventilation in summers. I could see a part of the screen from the house itself. I used to just go into the theatre and watch for a few minutes and then come out. It was a fascinating atmosphere also because of the audience. They would dress up or get a haircut like the hero or heroine they’re coming to watch at the cinema halls. There was a Jaipur Haircutting House in the area that was famous for giving film actors-inspired hairstyles. The audience’s chamak (charisma) was no less than the glamour of cinema.”
Learnings from literature
As an English Literature graduate from Delhi University’s Hindu College, Imtiaz has experimented with literary tools and techniques like Magic Realism (Tamasha), non-linear storytelling (Love Aaj Kal), poetic Sufism (Rockstar) and more. His films are a study of complex character arcs where the protagonists exhibit dual personalities and in the course of the film almost exchange their personalities as seen in Jab We Met, Tamasha, and Love Aaj Kal. "As a literature student, I’ve learnt that what creates drama is — conflict — arising due to opposing thoughts or people. Sometimes this conflict is internal — you want to do something but are scared to attempt it. So you see two streams of thoughts in a character.”
Connecting films with literature he said, “Movies are also literature as they’re born out of writing. Shakespeare used to write in plays, direct and act also. It’s the processing of ideas and communicating to people that is literature, irrespective of the medium.
Dealing with failure
Many of his films like Harry Met Sejal, Tamasha and Laila Majnu were not appreciated initially but earned praise years later. On being asked if he’s way ahead of time he said, “I’m trying hard not to be. It is my incapacity and inability to tell the story simply that makes it seem like if you watch it three times you would enjoy it the most. I'm working to dispel that so that every layer in a movie can be enjoyed in the first view. Films like Tamasha and Harry Met Sejal told me that anything you make can succeed or fail. The biggest star is not a guarantee of success. You will get recognition for the work that you do. My father used to say, ‘if you want to do something of your interest, then you better do it very well’. And to be able to do better, sometimes, you need not play safe. You may fail but failure can teach you a lot of things that success can’t."
Filmmaker’s responsibility
Chopra threw a question for the crowd asking ‘how many lives were changed watching Tamasha’. Half of the hands rose. However, Ali felt it was “too much responsibility” to make films thinking about its impact on the masses. “ I don't think I know any better than anybody else to be preaching messages in my movies. This is not the intent of making films at all. But yes, films are a reflection of a greater truth than my life itself. If somebody takes them into consideration while making any life decisions, it’s up to them. However, I do take some responsibility. For example, I would not want anybody to smoke in my film. Films are very powerful, they can move mountains. They can point people in a certain direction. While it is important to learn from everybody’s reality, do what you think is right for you.” The director said he “moves on” after making a film. “The films that you watch are your own. The films that you make are just houses that you live in on rent and move on.”
He ended the session by describing when he felt “arrived” as a filmmaker. “It was at Paranthe Wali Gali in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk where I saw a photo of mine that I felt arrived, accepted and inspired. To feel that inspiration is growth for an artist.”