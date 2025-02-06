Imtiaz Ali speaks on 20 years as a filmmaker at Jaipur Literature Festival

Imtiaz Ali said it is his “inability” to make many of his films understandable within the first watch. But at the Jaipur Literature Festival, his sense of articulation was as sharp as a tack, as he responded to the audience’s questions in a houseful session. The filmmaker celebrated Jab We Met, Tamasha, Rockstar, Amar Singh Chamkila and Highway was in conversation with notable film critic Anupama Chopra. He said opening the session, “A film begins like how an infection begins in the body. You won’t know that it is there. You become aware of it when you start telling its story to people. And then you reach a point where you want to put it down on paper. Each time that I make a new film, I am doubtful: is it in my mind and on paper being made well or not? No amount of experience, prior training, success or the audience’s love is going to help me.”

Lies of a storyteller

The Jamshedpur-born actor had a habit of cooking up stories in childhood. “ I was building stories about myself, and about the world around me. As I grew up, I realised that the lies I am telling people have a chance of becoming reality as well. When I failed in the ninth standard, the embarrassment of failure set me up to create truths for those lies — to actually do those things. So it did start with lying, I am not advocating it, but it did run the imagination,” he quipped.

Growing up in Jamshedpur he was living in his relative’s house which had theatres like Jamshedpur Talkies and Karim Talkies connected to it. It deepened his tryst with cinema. “The cinema halls used to open the doors at night for ventilation in summers. I could see a part of the screen from the house itself. I used to just go into the theatre and watch for a few minutes and then come out. It was a fascinating atmosphere also because of the audience. They would dress up or get a haircut like the hero or heroine they’re coming to watch at the cinema halls. There was a Jaipur Haircutting House in the area that was famous for giving film actors-inspired hairstyles. The audience’s chamak (charisma) was no less than the glamour of cinema.”