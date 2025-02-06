‘You have to demand your freedom’: Amol Palekar at Jaipur Literature Festival

The alternate hero

Palekar has played characters that lie on both ends of the spectrum — from the soft-spoken-boy-next-door in Gol Maal, Chhoti Si Baat, Baaton Baaton Mein, and Rajnigandha to the villain in Khamosh and Marathi film Aakriet. “It was when I played antagonists that my close friends said, ‘Oh this is the real Amol. All that goodie-goodie boy next door is him acting,” he said. Having worked in both mainstream feel-good movies to art house films, he said one can balance both. “Being popular, need not be flippant. And being thoughtful, need not be necessarily boring. I have always believed that doing something meaningful yet likeable and entertaining is quite possible.”

Palekar portrayed the average middle class through many of his characters like Tony Braganza (Baaton Baaton Mein), Ram Prasad (Gol Maal) and Sanjay (Rajnigandha). But are such ordinary characters vanishing from our screens? He disagreed, “The middle class which was portrayed in the ’70s and ’80s, does not exist today. People have become quite well-to-do so the characters have accordingly evolved. Also, let’s not expect it only from mainstream cinema to make films on meaningful subjects. The OTT has been giving ample choices to today’s audience — you can watch an Argentinian film, a Malayalam film or any other regional Indian film all in one place. It’s up to the filmmakers to make something relevant if they want to capture the audience who are looking for meaningful and not run-of-the-mill subjects.”

His memoir has over 23 QR codes scanning which readers can watch his films and plays for free for an “immersive” experience. “It makes the reading experience very contemporary and relevant to present times,” added film director, screenwriter, lawyer and Palekar’s partner Sandhya Gokhale who has also co-authored the memoir.