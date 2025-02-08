Alana Hunt’s Cups of nun chai is an art memorial on Kashmir

Bridging a gap

In 2010, 118 civilians were killed in the protests that raged in the valley after 17-year-old Tufail Ahmad Mattoo was fatally hit by a tear-gas canister as he made his way back home from tuition. Hunt, then in Australia, followed the events in the valley on social media—“[The project] emerged from the frustration of me sitting in Sydney and being in touch with friends in Kashmir on social media, seeing their daily updates… And then popping out and living with the people around me in Australia to realise that they had zero awareness about what was happening in Kashmir… So the work emerged from that gap, as a desire to sort of bridge that gap, even if it was just through a conversation with one individual.”

This powerful book is more relevant than ever now. All is well in Kashmir, it is suggested, in the aftermath of a "masterstroke"—abrogation of Article 370. Hunt's project is a timeless witness to and reminder of the conversations about Kashmir that have been erased in the transition.



Circulating the stories

Alana’s work was at first exhibited in galleries, but the medium itself was not suited to the text-heavy form of the project (almost 60,000 words). Another medium was required. “I am quite interested in circulation as a form within my art practice. So thinking of the art world as one avenue for my work was one option, but not the only one.” Eventually the 118 conversations were serialised in Kashmir Reader in 86 editions of the newspaper in 2016.

When Hunt first went to Kashmir in 2009, she brought a whole pile of newspapers back to Delhi, where she was living in Jawaharlal Nehru University. There was a “ stark difference between what was contained in those newspapers compared to the newspapers that she was reading daily in her hostel. Segments from these newspapers also find mentions in Cups of nun chai, as they sprawl over spreads and full bleeds, the snippets themselves used as peeks into the real news of Kashmir.

