Delhi gears up for crucial MCD by-elections after Assembly polls

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi Assembly elections concluded, attention has now shifted to the upcoming by-elections in 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards.

These by-elections, expected to take place in late April or early May, have been necessitated as 11 councillors were elected to the Delhi Assembly and one became a Member of Parliament, leaving their MCD seats vacant.

The Congress, buoyed by a marginal increase in its vote share, is looking to strengthen its position in the MCD. Senior party leaders have begun strategising at the ward level, mobilising workers to maximise their electoral gains. The party currently holds eight seats in the MCD and is keen on increasing its tally.

"Even though marginally, our vote share has increased, which suggests that people are again placing their trust in us. There is no question of an alliance so far," a senior Congress leader said. Congress functionaries have, so far, ruled out any alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The wards going to the polls include Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dakshinpuri, Mundka, Shalimar Bagh B, Ashok Vihar, Dichaon Kalan, Narayana, Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Vinod Nagar, and Dwarka B.

The AAP, which currently holds a majority in the MCD, is preparing to defend its dominance, especially after losing the Assembly election to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Losing power in the state is likely to impact the party in the mayoral election, where MLAs are allowed to vote.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which has maintained a strong presence in the MCD, is aiming to improve its performance and regain lost ground.

The outcome of these by-elections is expected to significantly alter the balance of power within the MCD.