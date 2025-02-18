Ed Sheeran urges fans to ‘scream-sing' as he winds down his India tour with the Gurugram concert

Engaging the audience

Sheeran's debut album, Plus, was released in September 2011 and topped the UK Albums Chart. Before singing his major hit, Thinking Out Loud, he said, “If you don’t know the words to this next song, you’re at the wrong gig.”

In a heartwarming gesture, the singer paused his performance to help a fan who fainted. A fan, who wished not to be named said, “Seeing Ed Sheeran, whose songs we have lived on speakers and see him perform live is a dream come true.”

Some surprises

What was a surprise was that the Grammy-winning artist sang Love Yourself — the song he had written for a certain ‘Canadian friend’.

Sheeran's third album, Divide, has been the best selling album worldwide, with two singles breaking records in many countries. He also became the first artist to have two songs debut in the US top 10 in the same week. His fourth single, ‘Perfect’ reached number one in the US, Australia, and the UK and he was named the Global Recording Artist of the year in 2017.

From making the audience sing and dance to his songs, the concert saw Sheeran deliver a dynamic setlist with fan favourites such as ‘Shivers’, and‘Photograph’.

At one moment, when he saw the crowd singing melodiously to his tracks, he said, “You guys are too focused on singing in tune. That’s my job. I need you to scream-sing,” making sure that everyone left with a sore throat!

As the evening drew to its conclusion, fans were eagerly waiting for the much-awaited song ‘Shape of You,’ but to everyone’s surprise, the singer gave them the impression he would leave them unsatisfied. For a fleeting moment, thousands of fans went crazy and started chanting ‘Shape Of You’. The artist, by then in the Indian cricket team’s iconic blue jersey, bounced back on the stage, sparking thunderous cheers from the ground. He started the song and the crowd repeated, “I’m in, in, love with the shape of you” in unison.

Concluding the concert with the energetic track, ‘Bad Habits’, the artist said, “The last three weeks in India have been magical. Thank you for welcoming me, and hopefully, I will come back soon!”