The Kitchen as a Canvas: Unpacking the Complexities of Cooking and Gender

In a sun-kissed kitchen in Kolkata's New Town, my friend finds solace in cooking. For her, the kitchen is a theatre where she expresses herself, paints a culinary canvas, and finds happiness. She cooks to uplift herself, and in doing so, she pats herself on the back. This self-love is a powerful antidote to the loneliness that often surrounds her. As she navigates the kitchen with ease, her passion for cooking is palpable. Every dish is a reflection of her creativity, love, and care.

Contrast this with another woman I met, who cooks out of duty, not passion. Her husband's constant criticism has drained the joy from her cooking, leaving her with a sense of obligation. The food she prepares is functional, lacking the love and care that my friend's dishes embody. Her kitchen is not a canvas, but a prison, where she feels trapped by societal expectations. Her story is a poignant reminder that cooking can be both empowering and oppressive, depending on the context.

These two women represent the dualities of cooking and gender. One finds freedom in the kitchen, while the other feels trapped. This dichotomy is echoed in the Hindi film "Mrs," an adaptation of Jeo Baby's Malayali film "The Great Indian Kitchen." The movie critiques the patriarchal attitudes that confine women to domestic spaces, valuing them only for their household duties. The film's portrayal of the kitchen as a symbol of oppression resonates deeply, highlighting the ways in which societal expectations can stifle women's creativity and autonomy.