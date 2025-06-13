Youth stabbed to death in Seelampur, 3 arrested

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by two of his relatives and a minor following a dispute in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area, police said on Thursday. Victim Zaheer Abbas had an ongoing dispute with one of his relatives, Qasim (47), they said.

The incident occurred around 10:39 pm on Wednesday after which a PCR call was received at Seelampur police station. A police team rushed to the location but found the injured youth had already been taken to a hospital by his family members. Abbas was declared dead by the doctors, police said. He worked in a factory stitching seat covers. His father was also engaged in the same occupation. All three accused, Qasim, his son Asif (20) and a minor boy, were arrested, said cops.