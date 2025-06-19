Travel Traumas

Tisha Ahuja, writer and PR professional

While travelling, I have become extra cautious now. I always share my live location with family, save local emergency numbers, and research the safety reputation of the destination in advance. When travelling by flight, I check airline safety records sometimes, which is something I never bothered about earlier. And whether it’s a hotel or a cab, I prefer verified services. I think most people are subconsciously adding these checks to their routine now. These problems are occurring because of the inconsistency in public infrastructure. You will see one world-class airport and then a station that feels like it’s stuck in the ’90s. The upkeep, safety drills, and crowd management require a lot of serious work. The government should probably invest more in periodic safety audits, emergency response training, and infrastructure upgrades, not just on paper but on the ground.