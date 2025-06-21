The Art of Looking at Yourself

In the 21st-century, the opportunity for self-inquiry has become increasingly scarce. This diminished introspection often leaves countless personal narratives, hidden deep within us, untold.

An exhibition titled 'Atmanaveshana' recently delved into this very concept of self-inquiry, prompting sculptor Suresh Kumar to shed light on the human stories that frequently remain unspoken.

As Kumar articulates, “The exhibition ‘Atmanaveshana,’ which translates to 'Self-Inquiry’, is a deeply personal and spiritual journey expressed through sculpture and painting. The theme revolves around introspection, the essence of life, and the silent stories told through form and texture. “Through my sculptures and Dr Amrit Kapoor’s paintings, we invite the audience to look inward—to connect with the rhythm of nature, the symbolism of the spiritual world, and the power of timeless artistic traditions.”

A range of artworks

As the exhibition looks into the inner lives of human beings, it examines multiple layers of human emotions and personality. Kumar’s artworks are a testimony to that. “This time, I’ve displayed a trilogy of bull sculptures—each in a different size: large, medium, and small. All are crafted in bronze but vary structurally and in finish. It represents the life of nature, a metaphor for strength, persistence, and the spiritual grounding found in Indian rural life,” he says.

Another key piece is Life of Nature, a bronze sculpture rooted in the Indian artistic ethos—fluid yet firm, stylized yet soulful. “I’ve also showcased Third Face, a contemplative human face in bronze that speaks of identity, silence, and the layered dimensions of the self,” adds Kumar.

Ways of expression

As an artist, Kumar draws his inspiration from classical Indian aesthetics; however, he likes to express in a more contemporary way. “I primarily work in bronze, a medium I find both eternal and expressive. My sculptures are meditative, symbolic, and often minimalist in structure, yet layered with meaning. They reflect a search for the divine in the everyday—a harmony between the spiritual and the tangible.



(‘Atmanaveshana’ is on view at New Delhi’s Bikaner House from 11 am to 7 pm till June 23)