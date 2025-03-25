Vinod Kumar Shukla, the miniaturist of everyday life, honoured with Jnanpith Award

Widely regarded as a major Hindi writer, Vinod Kumar Shukla gets the Jnanpith award at the age of 88. His early poems, which made him appear as an ‘odd’ poet, were written in the late 1950s and the early ’60s, and it has been a writerly career running into nearly 65 years.

All along, his locus has been everyday life, and his focus, the utterly ordinary. His creative imagination very early decided to be entirely concerned with the ordinary without any trapping of myth or history. In him, in a way the century-long creative efforts in Hindi to put the ordinary man, the everyday life at the centre of literary imagination, gets a powerful articulation. It is amazing that for decades he has been exploring the dilemmas, the ironies, the charm, the dignity, the despair, and the disappointments of the ordinary with deep empathy, unusual understanding and audacious assertion. He has been, to borrow the title of the book of translation of his poems into English by Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘Treasurer of Piggy Banks’. And yet, his universe of everyday life is not dull or boring: on the contrary, it is a universe which reveals the irrepressible humanity, its humorous aspects, warmth and irony.

Vinod’s imagination and creativity are centered on the small-town ethos, neither rural nor cosmopolitan. His poetics is that of silence, reluctance and reticence. It scrupulously avoids hyperbole, heroics, and theatrics. It is difficult to find another Indian writer who has made ‘anayak’, the non-hero, his lifelong protagonist as Vinod has. The seemingly tranquil and humdrum reality in his writing, all too often conceals some disturbing unanticipated truth. And yet, here is a writer who has very seldom talked or written about his own work, neither clarifying some aspects nor articulating his vision in intellectual terms. He has hardly ever intervened in the furious ideological debates and controversies which have been at the centre stage in the literary world. He has not cared to clarify his ideological stand nor tried to justify his work. A ‘defenceless’ writer, he has been attacked as being a formalist, unconcerned with the socio-political upheavals in his native region of Chhattisgarh. This in utter disregard of the fact that a large section of his poetry, especially in his later life, could be read as a lament for and outrage at the plight of the Adivasis. In a deeply organic sense, he has been a writer of life as he lived and found it both in his home and family, and next door. A writer who can be seen, all too often, as a neighbour, concerned, disturbed and moved by what keeps happening to us humans in the neighborhood. And, by the same token, for him the cosmic and the domestic keep on coalescing into each other.