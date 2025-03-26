Delhi turns its feast mode on with Horn OK Please festival

Food is at the heart of Delhi. From its royal Mughlai influence in dishes like biryani, kebabs and korma to fiery street eats like golgappas, aloo tikkis, rolls and momos, Punjabi and North Indian zesty flavours to the contemporary acceptance of global cuisines — the city is an ever-growing paradise for food lovers. During the 14th edition of the two-day Horn OK Please festival, the city folks were in for a full-blown feast with over 5000 dishes from global cuisines like Indian, Mexican, Japanese, Italian, Korean, and Middle Eastern — all under one roof at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, last weekend.

TMS attended the festival on the last day, which beyond food, had handcrafted cocktails at its dedicated beer garden. Adding to it, was an impressive music lineup, including singer Aditya Rikhari, actor-singer Gippy Grewal, singer Tony Kakkar, and Rajasthani musician Kutle Khan, amongst others who set the stage ablaze with their performances.