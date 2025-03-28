Indie music festival NH7 Weekender comes for one-day editions

The month of March ends on a festive note as NH7 Weekender, co-presented by The House of McDowell’s Soda, brings one-day editions to Delhi-NCR, Indore and Jaipur. The Noida lineup will feature exciting names in hip-hop and electronic music ranging from city-based popular hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut, songwriter-rapper Chaar Diwaari known for blending Bollywood melodies with urban sounds, Nigerian-Indian hip-hop sensation, Yung Sammy, and Prerna Sharma aka Dr Psych who dons many hats as a musician, model, marathoner and psychotherapist.
“We believe that music is the rhythm of friendships. Today’s generation craves immersive and authentic experiences, and we’re creating a high-energy space where friends can celebrate, bond, and make lasting memories. NH7 Weekender is more than a festival—it’s a movement,” says Varun Koorichh, vice president and portfolio head of marketing at Diageo India.
Dubbed as one of the largest indie music festivals of India which has travelled to Shillong, Guwahati, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad amongst other cities, NH7 Weekender has been headlined by the iconic pop band Cigarettes After Sex, Megadeth, Mark Ronson, AR Rahman, and Nucleya, amongst others. However, it’s most valued for giving a platform to a new crop of indie artists like Lifafa, Prateek Kuhad, Raja Kumari, Ankur Tewari, and When Chai Met Toast who have performed in the past editions and now have become crowd-favourites.
“NH7 isn’t just about the biggest names; it gives space to emerging artists, underground acts, and fresh sounds that you won’t find at every commercial festival. Plus, the way it moves from one city to another, it brings that raw, homegrown festival feel wherever it goes. For me, performing at NH7 in Noida makes it even more special—it’s my backyard, my people, and my home crowd. I’m bringing all the favourites to this edition. The energy is going to be off the charts,” says Sammy whose music journey began from Noida’s streets.
Diwaari, who is gearing up to release his single ‘Farebi’, chimes in that the festival is a "movement" which has shaped the independent music scene in the country. "It has given countless independent artists a platform to connect with audiences who truly appreciate live music. This time, I’ve got a guitarist with me, and maybe there’ll be a few surprise acts joining in. So, let’s see how it all unfolds.”
The festival follows a multi-genre format where alternative folk, jazz-pop fusion, rock, hip-hop and metal find a place to be heard. Sammy finds this eclectic mix quite unique. “The energy, the line-up, the people—everything about it feels organic like a big family coming together to celebrate music. It’s not just about one genre; you get hip-hop, rock, indie, electronic—everything under one roof,” says the artist who is working with notable American DJ and record-producer, Mustard.
On March 29, The Great India Place lawn, Noida, 5pm onwards.