Indie music festival NH7 Weekender comes for one-day editions

Dubbed as one of the largest indie music festivals of India which has travelled to Shillong, Guwahati, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad amongst other cities, NH7 Weekender has been headlined by the iconic pop band Cigarettes After Sex, Megadeth, Mark Ronson, AR Rahman, and Nucleya, amongst others. However, it’s most valued for giving a platform to a new crop of indie artists like Lifafa, Prateek Kuhad, Raja Kumari, Ankur Tewari, and When Chai Met Toast who have performed in the past editions and now have become crowd-favourites.

“NH7 isn’t just about the biggest names; it gives space to emerging artists, underground acts, and fresh sounds that you won’t find at every commercial festival. Plus, the way it moves from one city to another, it brings that raw, homegrown festival feel wherever it goes. For me, performing at NH7 in Noida makes it even more special—it’s my backyard, my people, and my home crowd. I’m bringing all the favourites to this edition. The energy is going to be off the charts,” says Sammy whose music journey began from Noida’s streets.