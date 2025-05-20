The Age of Metal

The Delhi chronicles

If anything other than Linkin Park brought the band members together, then that is the city of Delhi. “We grew up in the city, and it contributed a lot to who we are today. Hence, we decided to pay our homage to the city. It is a city of hearts, it is a city of resilience,” says Kerr.

All the eight songs from the new album are hard-hitting, realistic, and showcase the tremendous resilience of the human self. The title song, ‘Nu Delhi’, talks about the “wildness” of the city, where everyone has to compete and fight hard to earn their place here. “Delhi is wild, Delhi is crazy. But its big heart will only shower love if you get over the initial challenges that the city throws at you. So you need to stand on your feet and show it some respect. It makes you who you are,” says Kerr.

The other songs of the album also talk about local and universal human problems. “The song ‘Halla Bol’ explores the resilience of those who have endured colonialism and, more broadly, those who have triumphed over all kinds of oppression. In ‘Dagebaaz’, we highlight how powerful people manipulate the powerless, and despite that, the latter rally behind them. So we are talking about a problem that exists worldwide and what we know from our experience.”

The album also introspects the deep relationship human beings have with basic needs like food. In its song, ‘Tadka’, the band sings—‘Nana always said, if you wanna make it big/ you better be fully fed/ so, I always did.’ “Food is an essential part of human existence, and Delhi food is special. It makes you strong and prepares you for further challenges. So, why not a song on that?” notes Kerr.