The Eternal Art

“Whether inspired by Buddhism, Hindu mythology, or the modern world, there is a thread that unites them all—the search for the eternal source,” says artist Goldy Malhotra, describing her latest solo exhibition 'Echoes of the Eternal', which was recently on view (till October 30) at AIFACS Gallery, Rafi Marg, in New Delhi.

Inaugurated on October 25 by architect and urban planner Dikshu Kukreja and Sanjay Passi, Chairman of Pasco Group, the exhibition presented over 40 paintings created by Malhotra.

Divided into three themes—Buddhism, Indian mythology, and contemporary life—the exhibition highlighted Malhotra’s lifelong quest to understand the link between the sacred and the everyday. “From Buddha’s awakening to the introspection of today’s individual, we are all seeking connection with that timeless essence. This is the kind of echo that is portrayed in my art,” she explains.

At the age of thirteen, guided by her father’s love for art history and the old masters. A self-taught painter, she later earned a degree in History of Art and researched Warli art. With over six decades of experience, 'Echoes of the Eternal' marks her 14th solo show alongside 24 group exhibitions in India and abroad.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her artworks, Malhotra says it came inspiration came from years of reading on Buddhism and visits to monasteries. “Apart from Buddha’s life and teachings, I found the commonalities between Buddhist and Hindu spiritual beliefs—both leading toward self-actualization. I wanted a platform to link these two, and that gave birth to this concept.”

Her recent works, most of them created in the past three years, use oil on canvas and the spatula technique. The result is a series of textured, contemplative pieces full of myth and modernity.

While speaking about the exhibition, urban planner Kukreja said, “The theme of 'Echoes of the Eternal' feels especially relevant in today’s world, a world in need of reflection and identity. These works beautifully express that journey, capturing the artistic mastery as well as a search for what defines our culture and heritage.”

Malhotra says, painting is like an act of meditation for her. “Life’s priorities sometimes take you away from the canvas, but I always return to it. Painting calms me; it’s my way of seeking the Self—the ultimate goal.”