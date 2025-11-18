What's the Buzz About?

Bees and Beehives are kept and reared in boxes. Arya and Indian beekeepers in general work primarily with Apis mellifera, a European species prized for honey production because it yields more, adapts well to hives, and migrates easily.

“A single Apis mellifera hive can produce around 30 kg of honey in five to six months,” Arya notes. “The bees are left in fields during flowering periods and return to the hive each evening. Then we move them, sometimes 250-400 km, to the next set of flowers.

Beekeepers migrate their hives across the NCR to Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, targeting regions with longer flowering periods and lower pollution. Each migration lasts about 1.5 months, starting with mustard fields in Tonk to Bharatpur in mid-November. Later, the bees are moved to eucalyptus, ajwain, or other flowering crops depending on the season.

“This industry depends on timing,” Arya explains. “As summer approaches, flowering reduces, so honey production declines. Urbanisation and construction in Delhi are shrinking the land we use for hives, making it harder to maintain them.”

Ramesh Kumar, another young beekeeper from the Madhukranti Bee Farmers Welfare Society, Charkhi Dadri, Haryana says the work has transformed his life. “I never thought I could leave my old job and work with bees,” he says, standing beside a row of hives glistening in the afternoon sun. “It’s hard work, but when you see the bees return loaded with nectar, you feel part of something bigger. .”

Honey extraction presents its own hurdles. Indian honey naturally crystallises within 48 hours, making it difficult to sell in the liquid form that consumers typically prefer.