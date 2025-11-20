Flowers in her garden

Nostalgia and poetry meet a quiet sense of belongingness as designer Supria Munjal unveils her first flagship store in Delhi's Ambawatta. “It is not just a space but an immersive experience designed to bring a sense of quiet luxury in the lifestyle landscape of the capital,” she says.
The debate on minimalism and maximalism never grows old, but Munjal’s store is a seamless fusion of Indian heritage and modern minimalism that she conceives as a sanctuary of eternal elegance where East meets West. The designs reflect a living narrative of love, artistry, and emotion woven together—be it the debut bridal couture or that perfect date-night outfit.
The muse is the personal
The philosophy of individuality within unity is the distinct feature of her flagship—and it comes from a deeply personal inspiration in Munjal’s case. She says that her grandmother, when asked to choose a favourite among her children or grandchildren, would answer with disarming grace that each was like a flower in her garden, distinct in essence, yet coming together with all the others in perfect harmony. Her space celebrates that legacy.
The vivid detailing in each attire resembles the designer’s philosophy, where form and flow coalesce, and every curve, material, and texture echoes the soul of artisanal craftsmanship. “This store is not just a space; it’s a love letter. A reflection of everything I believe in – craft, connection, culture, and craftsmanship,” says the designer. The store doesn’t just showcase garments; it extends the emotion, the thought, and the visual poetry that shaped them.
Layered like a bloom drawing inspiration from the geometry of a flower, the space captures the aesthetics of Munjal subtly. Each architectural element varies in scale yet aligns in a unified, petal-like formation that shapes the store’s distinctive visual identity. The ceiling reinforces this concept in a pattern – it gives the impression of petals opening in a controlled, rhythmic sequence. The beige backdrop against the bright floral colours can be interpreted to reflect a layered storytelling, much like the designer’s collection.
Visual riches
Every component in the store serves a defined purpose within the larger composition, contributing to an experience that is both cohesive and visually rich. Carefully calibrated light, shadow, and texture elevate the environment, resulting in a space that feels expansive yet intimate.
Marked by understated grandeur, the space and the designs play with colours and over-the-top detailing. “For us, the Supria Munjal Atelier was about sculpting an immersive spatial experience, one where volume flows seamlessly, light interacts with form, and the architectural skin becomes an extension of the brand’s narrative,” says Sanchit Arora, principal architect of Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio, who created the space.
Talking about the design of the store, Munjal says: “We believe that couture is more than fashion; it is a narrative. The store is designed as a symphony of our craft, a space where every detail is reimagined with intention, and every garment is imbued with stories waiting to be discovered.”
Launching alongside the flagship store is designer Supria Munjal’s debut bridal line, a collection rooted in the quiet beauty and resilience of Kashmir. Rather than treating the Valley as a backdrop, the collection brings its presence into every garment, coinciding with Dilli ki sardi that makes Kashmiri pherans the obvious fashion choice.
Architectural motifs drawn from Kashmir thread through the ensembles, while a regal, earthy palette evokes mountain landscapes, glowing hearths and the charm of age-old heirlooms. The line is crafted for the contemporary minimalist brides who choose red bridal authenticity and timelessness over fleeting trends.