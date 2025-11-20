Flowers in her garden

The muse is the personal



The philosophy of individuality within unity is the distinct feature of her flagship—and it comes from a deeply personal inspiration in Munjal’s case. She says that her grandmother, when asked to choose a favourite among her children or grandchildren, would answer with disarming grace that each was like a flower in her garden, distinct in essence, yet coming together with all the others in perfect harmony. Her space celebrates that legacy.



The vivid detailing in each attire resembles the designer’s philosophy, where form and flow coalesce, and every curve, material, and texture echoes the soul of artisanal craftsmanship. “This store is not just a space; it’s a love letter. A reflection of everything I believe in – craft, connection, culture, and craftsmanship,” says the designer. The store doesn’t just showcase garments; it extends the emotion, the thought, and the visual poetry that shaped them.



Layered like a bloom drawing inspiration from the geometry of a flower, the space captures the aesthetics of Munjal subtly. Each architectural element varies in scale yet aligns in a unified, petal-like formation that shapes the store’s distinctive visual identity. The ceiling reinforces this concept in a pattern – it gives the impression of petals opening in a controlled, rhythmic sequence. The beige backdrop against the bright floral colours can be interpreted to reflect a layered storytelling, much like the designer’s collection.