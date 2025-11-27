Delhi After Dark: Rooftops Redefine the Capital’s Nightlife

A sushi knife flashes in the sharp kitchen light of The Flying Trunk at Novotel at the Community Centre, Jhandewalan, slicing through salmon in one precise motion. Behind the bar, a mixologist pours a clarified chai spritz into a glass that catches the skyline’s reflection. Plates are assembled quickly, almost theatrically, Ready to travel up 25 floors where Delhi waits with open curiosity.

In the open kitchen of Gumbad Café, a chef spreads silky hummus, smooth swirls catching a stream of olive oil. Paprika, chickpeas, and parsley finish the plate. Fresh pita, puffed from the fire, tears easily to scoop the creamy blend—tangy, nutty, and perfect while the Jama Masjid minarets glow in the background.

At Parikrama Sky Lounge, also in the heart of Delhi, a chef shaves thin ribbons of Parmesan onto a sizzling hot pizza in the revolving restaurant, the crust bubbling as the view outside shifts inch by inch. The city turns like a scene change, while the food holds its own steady pace.

These kitchens in the sky aren’t just feeding appetites; they are scripting a new kind of nightlife. Delhi has always been a city of crossroads - empires, revolutions, malls, flyovers - but in recent times it is discovering the cultural power of eating from above. Rooftops have climbed from fringe to phenomenon, offering perspective with every plate. TMS visits three terraces, to figure out how.