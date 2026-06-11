Stories Stitched in Cloth

As technology and fast fashion reshape how cloth is made and used, Latitude 28 invites viewers to look beyond how textiles continue to carry memory, history and emotion beyond their practical use. ‘Lived-In Skin: Textile as Armour as Memory’, on view at the Defence Colony gallery till June 25, brings together works by Sri Lankan artist Sabeen Omar and Indian artists Meenakshi Nihalani and Anshu Singh. Through weaving, stitching, embroidery and material reconstruction, the exhibition examines how cloth can act as a storehouse of personal memories, traditions, and histories.

Mumbai-based artist, Meenakshi Nihalani presents ‘The Sun Followed Me’, a series full of family stories. She remembers how, during Partition, her maternal and paternal families migrated from what is now Pakistan and settled in Agra and Baroda. Alongside their belongings, they carried memories and recipes that were passed down through generations and became lasting family traditions.

Nihalani remembers watching the women prepare pickles every summer, and listening to the bedtime stories her grandmother told. Yet much of their experience and many of those tales remained unrecorded. She preserves those bits of history through hand-stitched, colorful cotton and jute textiles. She also uses pickle jar motifs to represent memories and the traditions passed between generations. "I wanted to talk about migration indirectly," she told TMS. "Recipes, objects and stories carry history from one generation to another."