Sculpting Memory and Home

The idea of ‘home’

Jha notes that much of his work has focused on understanding the meaning of ‘home’, especially after moving from Bihar to Delhi for higher studies. However, he often felt disconnected from the language used around ideas like migration and displacement in the art world.

“I wanted to understand what home means for me without using fixed terms like migration,” he remarks. “For me, moving to a city was also connected with excitement and new experiences.” This exploration of new experiences is thus reflected in his performance arts and sculptural works.

The artworks have been kept untitled. Jha says he deliberately shaped the sculptures into abstract forms, so viewers can bring their own memories and interpretations to the work. “I don’t want to reveal the exact identity of any object,” he says. “Every object has an emotional connection for me, but I try to dilute it into a more collective understanding.” Hence, with their own interpretation of the works, Jha says that the “viewers thus become co-creators of meaning”, their participation also plays an important role in shaping the show’s narrative.

The featured artworks include a collection of intricately carved legs from traditional Indian cots, or charpais; a towering pole similar to those used in pole gymnastics, or mallakhamb; a bronze sculpture resembling a canopied hut-like structure; and another form that is like an earthen cooking tandoor. Through these transformations of everyday objects, the works evoke memories and a sense of familiarity.