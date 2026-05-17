Stories of the ordinary

Sri Lankan artist Shanaka Kulathunga will present his first solo exhibition in India later this month, bringing together paintings based on everyday life and artist's memories. Titled 'Silent Stories, the exhibition will be held from May 21 to 28 at Bikaner House.

Presented by Gallery Silver Scapes and curated by Archana Khare-Ghose, the exhibition features works in oil and acrylic that explore rural life, memory and the emotional connection between people and their surroundings. Born in Sri Lanka in 1981, Kulathunga’s works are inspired from his childhood memories, nature and ordinary moments from daily life.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the exhibition, the artist said nature has always been a place of healing and reflection for him. "The forests, flowing waters, silence, wind, and the rhythm of leaves have remained lasting sources of inspiration," he said. "Every painting carries a hidden sense of nostalgia and an emotional connection to those experiences." The artist said he is particularly interested in “silent stories” — emotions and experiences that people carry within themselves but rarely express openly.

Kulathunga’s works frequently portray labourers, elders, dancers and villagers. For him, the ordinary holds emotional depth and truth. “Human beings, regardless of social background or status, share similar emotions, desires, struggles and dreams,” he remarked. He added that he is drawn to people and moments that often go unnoticed in everyday life. Labourers, he said, represent resilience and survival, while dancers interest him because of the rhythm and poetry of the moving human body.

The artist primarily works with oil paint and describes the medium as demanding but rewarding.

According to curator Khare-Ghose, Kulathunga’s works turn everyday moments into "something deeply contemplative. Gallery director Vikram Mayor pointed out that the exhibition is also an effort to encourage cultural exchange between India and Sri Lanka through art.