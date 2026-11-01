Delhi pollution curbs: BS-VI ban hits 60,000 commercial vehicles in Gurugram

CHANDIGARH: As from today entry of BS-VI vehicles is barred in Delhi as part of tighter air pollution curbs across the National Capital Region (NCR) thus hitting commuters, businesses and transporters in Gurugram as approximately 60,000 commercial vehicles from the millennium city alone are expected to be stopped from entering the national capital, disrupting the movement of goods worth around Rs 10,000 crore across the NCR.

Besides thousands of people who travel between Gurugram and Delhi every day, along with traders, are likely to face hardship under the new rule.

Gurugram Transport Association claimed that this decision will bring roughly 20 per cent of the region's commercial vehicles to a halt, including taxis, buses and trucks. "Transporters have said they will follow the government's orders and use BS-VI (Bharat Stage 6) vehicles in place of BS-IV ones," it stated.

The association has further warned that with the limited availability of BS-VI vehicles could delay deliveries into the NCR by two to three days, putting the supply chain under strain.

"This rule will have a huge impact on the transport business as large number of vehicles in our business is manufactured before 2020 and they are in good condition. Also they go under regular inspections. But now these vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi thus goods cannot be transported in these vehicles." said association member.

"Additionally, there will be a problem regarding time as due this number of trips will reduce thus impacting the delivery of goods, besides vehicles from other states will also be unable to arrive on time," said a member of the association.