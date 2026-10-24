Government launches ground-breaking facility, transforming air pollution forecasting in Delhi NCR

NEW DELHI: The Central Government has inaugurated the world's first facility dedicated to 'Air Pollution Analysis' for the Delhi NCR region. This facility, known as the 'Integrated Atmospheric Chemistry and Aerosol Toxicity Analysis Laboratory' (AATAL), is designed to forecast air pollution levels and analyze their composition at a spatial resolution of 400 meters for the next 72 hours.

This facility goes beyond merely reporting pollution levels; it identifies the composition of pollutants, their sources, relative contributions, and potential health implications. It provides real-time information and advanced forecasts to support timely action against air pollution.

Describing it as a unique integrated facility, Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, stated that Delhi NCR was chosen due to the serious public concern surrounding air pollution.

The laboratory has been established under 'Mission Mausam' to enhance scientific understanding of atmospheric pollution and to provide actionable evidence for air quality management in the Delhi NCR region.

This laboratory combines advanced atmospheric measurement instruments, detailed chemical analysis, pollution source identification, and decision-support capabilities within an integrated framework.