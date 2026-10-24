Government launches ground-breaking facility, transforming air pollution forecasting in Delhi NCR

NEW DELHI: The Central Government has inaugurated the world's first facility dedicated to 'Air Pollution Analysis' for the Delhi NCR region. This facility, known as the 'Integrated Atmospheric Chemistry and Aerosol Toxicity Analysis Laboratory' (AATAL), is designed to forecast air pollution levels and analyze their composition at a spatial resolution of 400 meters for the next 72 hours.
This facility goes beyond merely reporting pollution levels; it identifies the composition of pollutants, their sources, relative contributions, and potential health implications. It provides real-time information and advanced forecasts to support timely action against air pollution.
Describing it as a unique integrated facility, Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, stated that Delhi NCR was chosen due to the serious public concern surrounding air pollution.
The laboratory has been established under 'Mission Mausam' to enhance scientific understanding of atmospheric pollution and to provide actionable evidence for air quality management in the Delhi NCR region.
This laboratory combines advanced atmospheric measurement instruments, detailed chemical analysis, pollution source identification, and decision-support capabilities within an integrated framework.
"The new facility will not only inform us about the level of pollution in a specific area but also provide insights into the composition of the pollutants and their origins," said Singh.
He elaborated on the importance of real-time source apportionment, noting that at that moment, transportation was contributing approximately 25 percent of Delhi's air pollution, with the overall pollution level recorded at around 180.
Such information can help shift the response to air pollution from general assessments to targeted interventions based on specific sources contributing to the problem.
The laboratory is equipped with advanced instruments to analyze the chemical composition of atmospheric gases and aerosols, including fine particulate matter (PM2.5), metals, toxic elements, and other components.
These capabilities will assist scientists in investigating how pollutants interact and transform in the atmosphere, as well as how different components contribute to the overall pollution burden.
The laboratory is integrated with IITM’s AIRWISE, which stands for Air Quality Warning and Integrated Decision Support System for Emissions. This system combines air quality forecasts, observations, and source apportionment information to aid in pollution management.
The AIRWISE system provides air quality forecasts at a spatial resolution of 400 meters for the next 72 hours, allowing for an assessment of how pollution levels may vary across different areas of Delhi. It can also help identify the expected sources contributing to deteriorating air quality in specific locations. Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that this integrated capability will offer real-time information and forecasts for the next four days, helping authorities prepare for changing pollution conditions.