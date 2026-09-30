2020 Delhi riots: HC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case related to alleged larger conspiracy behind 2020 Delhi riots.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt denied the relief citing a Supreme Court order that had earlier rejected their bail applications.

The bench said that the Supreme Court had denied bail to Khalid and Imam in January 2026, stating that they can file for bail again after a year or after the protected witnesses have been examined.