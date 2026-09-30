2020 Delhi riots: HC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case related to alleged larger conspiracy behind 2020 Delhi riots.
A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt denied the relief citing a Supreme Court order that had earlier rejected their bail applications.
The bench said that the Supreme Court had denied bail to Khalid and Imam in January 2026, stating that they can file for bail again after a year or after the protected witnesses have been examined.
It said that since the two conditions have not been met yet, “granting bail to Khalid and Imam would amount to modifying the Supreme Court order, which the High Court cannot do.”
The bench was hearing an appeal against a trial court order denying bail to Khalid and Imam.
“In view of the above discussion and overall facts of these cases, specifically the conditions imposed by the Supreme Court in Gulfisha Fatima (judgement), this court cannot find fault with the order passed by the trial court. The present appeals are therefore dismissed,” the bench said.
This is the third time the High Court has denied bail to Khalid and Imam.