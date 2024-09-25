Express Routes: Electronic city to Hebbal, Bengaluru

There are various ways to get from Electronic City to Bengaluru's Hebbal neighborhood:



Via Bus:

The airport shuttle, known as BMTC Vayu Vajra KIA-8, operates around the clock and makes stops at Electronic City and several destinations along the Outer Ring Road before arriving at Kempegowda International Airport. To go to Hebbal, you can use the bus. It takes about two hours to complete the trip, depending on traffic.



Standard buses operated by BMTC: Along the route to Hebbal, there are also other buses, notably the 500-Y and 305D, which stop at locations like the HSR Layout and Central Silk Board.

By Metro:

Hebbal doesn't yet have a direct metro connection, so even if you take the Namma Metro Purple Line to get closer to the city, you'll still need to change to a bus or taxi for the last part of the journey.

Take a taxi or bike taxi:

Taxis (Ola/Uber) are available. Depending on traffic, these services can take one to two hours, and the price varies according to the time of day and traffic volume.

Other Taxis/Auto:

For speedier travel, options like Ola, Uber, Namma Yatri, and Rapido are also available, particularly during peak hours.

Transportation apps like Google Maps allow you to get real-time updates and determine the optimal route based on traffic conditions.



EXPRESS ROUTE: