Express Routes: Electronic city to Hebbal, Bengaluru

There are various ways to get from Electronic City to Bengaluru's Hebbal neighborhood:
Via Bus:
The airport shuttle, known as BMTC Vayu Vajra KIA-8, operates around the clock and makes stops at Electronic City and several destinations along the Outer Ring Road before arriving at Kempegowda International Airport. To go to Hebbal, you can use the bus. It takes about two hours to complete the trip, depending on traffic.
Standard buses operated by BMTC: Along the route to Hebbal, there are also other buses, notably the 500-Y and 305D, which stop at locations like the HSR Layout and Central Silk Board.
By Metro:
Hebbal doesn't yet have a direct metro connection, so even if you take the Namma Metro Purple Line to get closer to the city, you'll still need to change to a bus or taxi for the last part of the journey.
Take a taxi or bike taxi:
Taxis (Ola/Uber) are available. Depending on traffic, these services can take one to two hours, and the price varies according to the time of day and traffic volume.
Other Taxis/Auto:
For speedier travel, options like Ola, Uber, Namma Yatri, and Rapido are also available, particularly during peak hours.
Transportation apps like Google Maps allow you to get real-time updates and determine the optimal route based on traffic conditions.
EXPRESS ROUTE:
FAQs about traveling from Electronic City to Hebbal, Bengaluru:
How far is Hebbal from Electronic City in Bengaluru?
The precise distance between Electronic City and Hebbal will depend on their starting and finishing points. It's about 35 to 40 kilometers long.
It takes how long to drive from Electronic City to Hebbal?
Depending on the route, time of day, and traffic, the trip could take 1.5 hours.
Which routes work best while travelling from Electronic City to Hebbal?
Route 1: Follow the Outer Ring Road from Marathahalli to KR Puram, Hebbal, Silk Board, HSR Layout, and finally Electronic City.
Route 2: Tumkur Road → NICE Road → Electronic City > Hebbal (via NICE Road).
With public transportation, what are the options available?
The following buses are part of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation's (BMTC) fleet: Between Electronic City and Hebbal, a number of these buses stop at important locations like Silk Board, Marathahalli, and KR Puram. Metro (Managed): There is still no direct metro link between Electronic City and Hebbal, despite the Namma Metro's growth. Future metro connectivity will, however, improve significantly.
Is there a train connection between Electronic City and Hebbal?
Upcoming.There aren't any trains that run directly between Electronic City and Hebbal at the moment. The Carmelaram Railway Station, which is close to Electronic City, offers links to many areas of Bengaluru.
What is the current state of traffic between Hebbal and Electronic City?
During peak hours (8 AM–11 AM and 5 PM–8 PM), especially in the vicinity of Silk Board Junction, Marathahalli, and KR Puram, traffic can get extremely congested. Using the NICE Road rather than the city traffic could be beneficial.
What about the NICE Road toll?
Depending on where they enter and exit, cars using the NICE Road route must pay a toll of between₹85 and ₹105.
How much would you have to spend on petrol on an average for the trip?
Depending on traffic and the current petrol price, the cost of petrol for a car with an average mileage of 12-15 km/l throughout a 35–40 km drive can range from INR 300 to 400.