CBI has 60 departmental action cases against its personnel pending: CVC

NEW DELHI: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has flagged that as many as 60 cases of departmental action are pending against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, and among these, 22 have been pending for more than four years.

In its annual report for the year 2024, the CVC noted that the pendency of the cases against CBI officials reflects on the reputation and image of the country’s premier investigation agency.

As of December 31, 2024, as many as 39 departmental cases against Group ‘A’ officers and 21 cases against Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ personnel of the CBI have been pending at various stages, it said.

The CVC has the power of superintendence over the CBI in connection with the agency’s investigations relating to offences, which are alleged to have been committed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

In the report the anti-graft watchdog also reviewed the progress of cases pending with respective authorities for the want of sanction to prosecute corrupt government officials, as the CBI has reported that at the end of 2024, a total of 200 cases were pending for grant of prosecution sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which belong to 46 different ministries, departments and affiliated organisations.