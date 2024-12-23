Christmas 2024: 50 Heartwarming Wishes, Quotes, and WhatsApp Messages to Share with Loved Ones

Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. – Calvin Coolidge

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. – Buddy the Elf

Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand. – Dr. Seuss

At Christmas, all roads lead home. – Marjorie Holmes

It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. – Mother Teresa

Peace on earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day. – Helen Steiner Rice

The magic of Christmas is not in the presents but in His presence.

Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us. – David Cameron

What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, and hope for the future. – Agnes M. Pahro