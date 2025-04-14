Puthandu 2025: All You Need to Know About Tamil New Year – Date, Timings, Significance & Celebrations

🔱 Significance of Tamil New Year

Puthandu is deeply symbolic of fresh beginnings. Tamilians believe that how one starts the year impacts the days ahead. That’s why rituals like “Kanni” (auspicious first sight) are performed.

Kanni Setup includes:

Gold/jewels





Fruits and betel leaves





Mirror





Flowers





Sacred texts





Rice and turmeric





A lit lamp (kuthuvilakku)





Seeing this collection first thing in the morning is believed to bring blessings and good fortune.

🎊 Puthandu Celebrations and Traditions

Puthandu is marked by cultural rituals and family togetherness across Tamil Nadu and among Tamil communities worldwide:

🌅 Kanni and Early Morning Rituals

Family members wake up early to view the auspicious Kanni, setting a hopeful tone for the year.

🪔 Pooja and Offerings

Homes are cleaned and decorated with kolams (rangoli), oil lamps are lit, and pujas are performed at home and in temples.

👪 Family Gatherings

It’s a day for bonding. Elders give blessings and “kaineetam” (gifts or money) to younger ones.

🍽️ Puthandu Sadya

The festive meal is a delightful spread featuring:

Mango pachadi (a mix of sweet, sour, and bitter flavors—symbolizing life’s experiences)





Payasam





Vadai, sambar, rasam, and more





🎭 Cultural Festivities

In some regions, cultural events and community gatherings take place to celebrate Tamil heritage, music, and dance.