Puthandu 2025: All You Need to Know About Tamil New Year – Date, Timings, Significance & Celebrations

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025
Sunrise Muhurat (Puthandu Palangal): Around 3-4 AM IST
(Timings may slightly vary based on location)
Puthandu, also known as Chithirai Vishu, marks the beginning of the Tamil calendar. It falls on the first day of the Chithirai month and signifies a spiritual and seasonal reset.
The day is rooted in Tamil tradition, agriculture, and solar movement. Ancient texts and cultural references link this time to Lord Brahma, the creator, who is believed to have begun creation on this day.
For many Tamils, it is not just the start of a calendar year—but a celebration of continuity, legacy, and renewal.
Puthandu is deeply symbolic of fresh beginnings. Tamilians believe that how one starts the year impacts the days ahead. That’s why rituals like “Kanni” (auspicious first sight) are performed.
Kanni Setup includes:
Gold/jewels
Fruits and betel leaves
Mirror
Flowers
Sacred texts
Rice and turmeric
A lit lamp (kuthuvilakku)
Seeing this collection first thing in the morning is believed to bring blessings and good fortune.
Puthandu is marked by cultural rituals and family togetherness across Tamil Nadu and among Tamil communities worldwide:
Family members wake up early to view the auspicious Kanni, setting a hopeful tone for the year.
Homes are cleaned and decorated with kolams (rangoli), oil lamps are lit, and pujas are performed at home and in temples.
It’s a day for bonding. Elders give blessings and “kaineetam” (gifts or money) to younger ones.
The festive meal is a delightful spread featuring:
Mango pachadi (a mix of sweet, sour, and bitter flavors—symbolizing life’s experiences)
Payasam
Vadai, sambar, rasam, and more
In some regions, cultural events and community gatherings take place to celebrate Tamil heritage, music, and dance.
While rooted in age-old customs, Puthandu today is also celebrated digitally—through messages, social media greetings, virtual poojas, and even online Sadya orders for Tamils abroad. The spirit of togetherness remains undiminished.
By MK Singh.