Vishu 2025: All You Need to Know About the Malayalam New Year – Date, Timings, Significance & Celebrations

From the golden glow of Vishukkani to bursting crackers and savoring sadya, explore how Kerala welcomes the New Year with tradition, hope, and joy.
Published on

🌼 Vishu 2025: Date and Timings

  • Date: Mon, April 14, 2025

    Sunrise Muhurat (Vishu Kani Darshan Time): Around 3-4 AM (IST)
    (Timings may vary slightly based on location in Kerala)

📖 History of Vishu

Vishu marks the beginning of the astronomical New Year in the Malayalam calendar (Medam month). Rooted in ancient agrarian culture, it reflects Kerala’s connection to nature, prosperity, and renewal.

Legend says Vishu is linked to Lord Krishna—many believe it commemorates his vanquishing of the demon Narakasura. In other traditions, it's associated with the Sun God's return and the start of a prosperous season for farmers.

🌟 Significance of Vishu

Vishu symbolizes fresh starts, abundance, and divine blessings. The central belief is that what you see first on Vishu morning (Vishukkani) will set the tone for the rest of the year. That’s why households create beautiful Vishukkani displays with:

  • Rice

  • Fruits

  • Flowers (especially Konna or golden shower)

  • Coins

  • Mirror

  • Holy texts

  • Lit lamp

  • An idol or image of Lord Krishna

🎊 Celebrations and Traditions

Here's how Malayalis across the globe celebrate Vishu:

🌄 Vishukkani Darshan

The day begins before sunrise with the family’s eyes closed, guided to witness the beautifully arranged Vishukkani—the first auspicious sight of the year.

🎆 Vishu Padakkam

Fireworks and crackers light up the early morning skies, especially in northern Kerala, spreading festive cheer.

💸 Vishukkaineetam

Elders gift money to younger members of the family, a tradition that symbolizes generosity and prosperity.

🍽️ Vishu Sadya

A grand vegetarian feast is served on banana leaves, featuring dishes like avial, sambar, olan, parippu, payasam and more. It’s not just a meal—it’s a celebration of flavors and unity.

💫 Modern Touch

While traditions remain strong, many Malayalis also add a modern twist with Vishu-themed online greetings, video calls with family abroad, and curated Vishu gift hampers. But the essence of gratitude, hope, and shared joy remains timeless.

By MK Singh.

Malayalam New Year
Vishu 2025

