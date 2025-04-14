Vishu 2025: All You Need to Know About the Malayalam New Year – Date, Timings, Significance & Celebrations
🌼 Vishu 2025: Date and Timings
Date: Mon, April 14, 2025
Sunrise Muhurat (Vishu Kani Darshan Time): Around 3-4 AM (IST)
(Timings may vary slightly based on location in Kerala)
📖 History of Vishu
Vishu marks the beginning of the astronomical New Year in the Malayalam calendar (Medam month). Rooted in ancient agrarian culture, it reflects Kerala’s connection to nature, prosperity, and renewal.
Legend says Vishu is linked to Lord Krishna—many believe it commemorates his vanquishing of the demon Narakasura. In other traditions, it's associated with the Sun God's return and the start of a prosperous season for farmers.
🌟 Significance of Vishu
Vishu symbolizes fresh starts, abundance, and divine blessings. The central belief is that what you see first on Vishu morning (Vishukkani) will set the tone for the rest of the year. That’s why households create beautiful Vishukkani displays with:
Rice
Fruits
Flowers (especially Konna or golden shower)
Coins
Mirror
Holy texts
Lit lamp
An idol or image of Lord Krishna
🎊 Celebrations and Traditions
Here's how Malayalis across the globe celebrate Vishu:
🌄 Vishukkani Darshan
The day begins before sunrise with the family’s eyes closed, guided to witness the beautifully arranged Vishukkani—the first auspicious sight of the year.
🎆 Vishu Padakkam
Fireworks and crackers light up the early morning skies, especially in northern Kerala, spreading festive cheer.
💸 Vishukkaineetam
Elders gift money to younger members of the family, a tradition that symbolizes generosity and prosperity.
🍽️ Vishu Sadya
A grand vegetarian feast is served on banana leaves, featuring dishes like avial, sambar, olan, parippu, payasam and more. It’s not just a meal—it’s a celebration of flavors and unity.
💫 Modern Touch
While traditions remain strong, many Malayalis also add a modern twist with Vishu-themed online greetings, video calls with family abroad, and curated Vishu gift hampers. But the essence of gratitude, hope, and shared joy remains timeless.
Enjoy Vishu 2025
