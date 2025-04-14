Vishu 2025: All You Need to Know About the Malayalam New Year – Date, Timings, Significance & Celebrations

📖 History of Vishu

Vishu marks the beginning of the astronomical New Year in the Malayalam calendar (Medam month). Rooted in ancient agrarian culture, it reflects Kerala’s connection to nature, prosperity, and renewal.

Legend says Vishu is linked to Lord Krishna—many believe it commemorates his vanquishing of the demon Narakasura. In other traditions, it's associated with the Sun God's return and the start of a prosperous season for farmers.

🌟 Significance of Vishu

Vishu symbolizes fresh starts, abundance, and divine blessings. The central belief is that what you see first on Vishu morning (Vishukkani) will set the tone for the rest of the year. That’s why households create beautiful Vishukkani displays with: