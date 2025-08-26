Ganpati Bappa Morya! 50+ Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Wishes, Quotes & Statuses to Share the Divine Joy

May the arrival of Ganpati Bappa fill our home with the sweet aroma of modaks and the even sweeter melodies of love and togetherness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing our family a joyous Ganesh Chaturthi! May the remover of obstacles clear every path for you and lead you to success and happiness.

Let's welcome Lord Ganesha with open arms and joyful hearts. May his blessings be the foundation of our family's happiness and prosperity this year.

Just as Ganesha's idol brings light to our home, may his presence bring wisdom and understanding into our lives. A very happy and blessed Vinayaka Chaturthi to you all.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May our bond be as strong as Ganesha's love for ladoos. Sending you all my love and festive greetings.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray that Bappa listens to all your silent prayers and fulfills your deepest wishes. Have a blessed celebration!

To my dear friends, may Lord Ganesha be your mentor and protector. May he guide you towards a future filled with new opportunities and great achievements.

Thinking of you and sending divine blessings your way on this auspicious day. Hope you have a wonderful celebration filled with joy, food, and family. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025!

May your sorrows be as small as Ganesha’s mouse and your happiness as grand as his appetite for sweets. Have a wonderful Ganesh Chaturthi!