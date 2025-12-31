Quotes Quotes

50+ Heartfelt Goodbye 2025 and Welcome 2026 Quotes, Wishes and Messages to Reflect, Heal and Begin Again ✨🌅

New Year's Eve celebration 2025 to 2026: Thoughtful words to bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with hope, calm and renewed faith 💛 As the final pages of 2025 turn, the moment feels less about celebration and more about reflection. It’s a pause — to acknowledge what shaped us, what tested us, and what quietly strengthened us. As 2026 steps in, these goodbye-and-welcome messages capture that in-between space, offering words that feel real, gentle and worth sharing.