Quotes

February 2025 Hindu Festivals and Vrat Calendar: Complete List of Poojas and Cultural Events

Stay spiritually connected and celebrate the vibrant traditions with this comprehensive guide to Hindu festivals, vrat dates, and auspicious poojas in February 2025.
February 2025 Hindu Festivals and Vrat Calendar
February 2025 Hindu Festivals and Vrat CalendarX/Grok
Helpdesk
Updated on
1 min read

February 2025 Hindu Festival Calendar

  1. February 1, Saturday

    • Ganesh Jayanti

      • Celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. Devotees perform special prayers and rituals to honor the deity.

  2. February 2, Sunday

    • Vasant Panchami

      • Dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge and arts. Marks the onset of spring.

  3. February 4, Tuesday

    • World Cancer Day

      • A global observance to raise awareness about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment.

  4. February 12, Wednesday

    • Magha Purnima

      • A significant day for ritualistic baths in holy rivers and performing charitable activities.

  5. February 12, Wednesday

    • Guru Ravidas Jayanti

      • Commemorates the birth of Guru Ravidas, a renowned saint and poet. Devotees read his teachings and hymns.

  6. February 19, Wednesday

    • Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

      • Honors the birth anniversary of the Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Celebrated with processions and cultural programs.

  7. February 23, Sunday

    • Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

      • Marks the birth of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of the Arya Samaj. Followers engage in prayers and discussions on his teachings.

  8. February 26, Wednesday

    • Maha Shivaratri

      • A major festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasting, night-long vigils, and offer prayers to seek blessings.

Please note that the dates and observances are based on the Hindu lunar calendar and may vary regionally. 

February 2025 is a month filled with divine blessings and vibrant celebrations for Hindu devotees across India and beyond. From the wisdom-invoking rituals of Vasant Panchami to the devotion-filled Maha Shivaratri, this month offers numerous opportunities for spiritual growth and cultural celebrations. Plan your prayers, fasting, and observances with this detailed festival guide, and stay connected to your rich heritage.

AI-generated mixed content by MK Singh.

February 2025 Hindu Calendar
February 2025 Hindu Festivals
Maha Shivaratri 2025 Date
TNIEFestivals

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com