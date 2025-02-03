February 2025 Hindu Festivals and Vrat Calendar: Complete List of Poojas and Cultural Events

February 1, Saturday
Ganesh Jayanti
Celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. Devotees perform special prayers and rituals to honor the deity.
February 2, Sunday
Vasant Panchami
Dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge and arts. Marks the onset of spring.
February 4, Tuesday
World Cancer Day
A global observance to raise awareness about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment.
February 12, Wednesday
Magha Purnima
A significant day for ritualistic baths in holy rivers and performing charitable activities.
February 12, Wednesday
Guru Ravidas Jayanti
Commemorates the birth of Guru Ravidas, a renowned saint and poet. Devotees read his teachings and hymns.
February 19, Wednesday
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Honors the birth anniversary of the Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Celebrated with processions and cultural programs.
February 23, Sunday
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
Marks the birth of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of the Arya Samaj. Followers engage in prayers and discussions on his teachings.
February 26, Wednesday
Maha Shivaratri
A major festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasting, night-long vigils, and offer prayers to seek blessings.
Please note that the dates and observances are based on the Hindu lunar calendar and may vary regionally.
February 2025 is a month filled with divine blessings and vibrant celebrations for Hindu devotees across India and beyond. From the wisdom-invoking rituals of Vasant Panchami to the devotion-filled Maha Shivaratri, this month offers numerous opportunities for spiritual growth and cultural celebrations. Plan your prayers, fasting, and observances with this detailed festival guide, and stay connected to your rich heritage.
AI-generated mixed content by MK Singh.