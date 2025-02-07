Valentine's Week 2025 Complete Calendar: From Rose Day to Propose Day – Discover the 7 Days of Love Before Valentine's Day

1. Rose Day (February 7, 2025 - Friday) 🌹

Kick off the week by expressing your love with beautiful roses 🌸. Red roses signify love ❤️, while yellow ones stand for friendship 🤝.

2. Propose Day (February 8, 2025 - Saturday) 💍

Take the big step and propose to your special someone 💕. Heartfelt confessions and memorable moments await! 🌟

3. Chocolate Day (February 9, 2025 - Sunday) 🍫

Spread sweetness by gifting chocolates 🍬. Nothing says "I care" like a delicious treat! 😍

4. Teddy Day (February 10, 2025 - Monday) 🧸

Surprise your loved one with a cute teddy bear 🧸. It's the perfect symbol of warmth and affection! 🤗

5. Promise Day (February 11, 2025 - Tuesday) 🤞

Make heartfelt promises that strengthen your bond 💖. Loyalty, love, and trust are the perfect gifts! 🎁

6. Hug Day (February 12, 2025 - Wednesday) 🤗

Nothing beats a warm hug 🤗. Celebrate this day by wrapping your arms around your loved ones 🥰.

7. Kiss Day (February 13, 2025 - Thursday) 💋

A sweet kiss expresses love and intimacy. Share a tender moment before Valentine's Day! 😘

Valentine's Day (February 14, 2025 - Friday) ❤️

The grand celebration of love! 🎉 Make it unforgettable with thoughtful surprises 🎁 and special moments with your partner 💑.

Enjoy every moment of Valentine's Week 2025 and create beautiful memories! 🌟