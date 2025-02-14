Anti-Valentine's Week 2025 Full List: From Slap Day to Breakup Day – The 7 Days After Valentine's Week 💔

💔 Anti-Valentine’s Week 2025: Full List & Meaning

February 15 – Slap Day 👋

Slap away toxic relationships and negativity from your life. It’s time to set boundaries and put yourself first!

February 16 – Kick Day 🦵

Kick out bad memories and emotional baggage. A fresh start begins with letting go of what no longer serves you.

February 17 – Perfume Day 🌸

Embrace positivity with new fragrances and fresh vibes. A little self-care and a good scent can uplift your mood!

February 18 – Flirting Day 😉

Move on with some lighthearted fun and harmless flirting. Who knows? A little charm might bring new excitement!

February 19 – Confession Day 💬

Speak your heart out—whether it’s closure or unspoken feelings. Honesty can help you heal and move forward.

February 20 – Missing Day 😢

It’s okay to miss someone, but don’t let it hold you back. Memories are lessons, not chains—embrace the future!

February 21 – Breakup Day 💔

Let go of past heartbreaks and start a new chapter. Moving on is a sign of strength, not weakness!