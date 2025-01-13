13 Unique Festivals of India Celebrated During Makar Sankranti,Pongal | A Pan-India Harvest Celebration in 2025

Pan-Indian Makar Sankranti (1) is one of the often-held Makar Sankranti festivals. In most of India, kite flying, a feast of sesame and jaggery sweets, and various regional customs are used to celebrate it.



2. Tamil Nadu's Pongal This four-day harvest festival includes Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal, Kaanum Pongal, and Bhogi. In remembrance of the Sun, people make the rice and lentil dish Pongal.



3. Uttarayana, which includes Gujarat and RajasthanKnown for kite flying, this holiday commemorates the Sun's rise and is a day of joy and celebration.



The 4th is the harvest festival of Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu (Assam), which consists of communal feasts, bonfires, and traditional games.