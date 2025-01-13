13 Unique Festivals of India Celebrated During Makar Sankranti,Pongal | A Pan-India Harvest Celebration in 2025

India observes Makar Sankranti, a significant festival that marks the Sun's arrival into the Capricorn zodiac sign (Makara), on or around January 14th each year. It also signals the end of winter and the beginning of longer days. In India, Makar Sankranti is observed in a variety of ways, each with its own names and traditions. The list of Indian holidays that coincide with Makar Sankranti is as follows:
Pan-Indian Makar Sankranti (1) is one of the often-held Makar Sankranti festivals. In most of India, kite flying, a feast of sesame and jaggery sweets, and various regional customs are used to celebrate it.
2. Tamil Nadu's Pongal This four-day harvest festival includes Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal, Kaanum Pongal, and Bhogi. In remembrance of the Sun, people make the rice and lentil dish Pongal.
3. Uttarayana, which includes Gujarat and RajasthanKnown for kite flying, this holiday commemorates the Sun's rise and is a day of joy and celebration.
The 4th is the harvest festival of Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu (Assam), which consists of communal feasts, bonfires, and traditional games.
5. Lohri in Punjab and Haryana On the eve of Makar Sankranti, which marks the end of winter, traditional foods including peanuts, gur (jaggery), and til (sesame) are served alongside dancing and bonfires.
The (6) sixth is Sugi Habba (Karnataka), a harvest festival where farmers honour the Sun God and people prepare unusual dishes such as ellu-bella, a mixture of coconut, jaggery, and sesame.
7. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh's Khichdi: People in these states prepare and eat khichdi, a rice and lentil dish, as part of the Makar Sankranti celebrations.
8. Poosh Sankranti of West Bengal Known for "Pithe Parbon," the holiday is observed with pithe, payesh, and coconut pastries.
9. Mahara Chaula of Odisha In addition to presenting the gods with newly cultivated grains, fruits, and sweets, people celebrate by eating dishes like makara chaula.
10. Saenkraat Shishur The Kashmiri Pandit group observes Makar Sankranti with traditional rituals and cuisine.
11. Maghi (Punjab), the day after Lohri, is marked by traditional food preparation and river dips.
12. Tila Sakrait in the Mithila RegionIt is practiced in several parts of Bihar and Jharkhand and includes traditions like eating tilkut and taking holy baths.
13. Thai Pongal in Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu Similar to Pongal in Tamil Nadu, it is also celebrated by Tamil communities worldwide.
Since harvest, gratitude, and the changing of the seasons are the main themes of these celebrations, Makar Sankranti is a pan-Indian holiday of cultural diversity.
Happy Makar Sankranti 2025 to Everyone!
Compiled by Mk Singh.