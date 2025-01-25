Happy Republic Day 2025: 50 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status to Celebrate India’s Glory

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes." – Mahatma Gandhi





"A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and the soul of its people." – Mahatma Gandhi





"Be the change that you wish to see in the world." – Mahatma Gandhi





"Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it." – Bal Gangadhar Tilak





"The Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document; it is a vehicle of life and its spirit is always the spirit of age." – B.R. Ambedkar





"Let new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plow, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." – Swami Vivekananda





"Our republic has been founded on the belief that all men are created equal." – Dr. Rajendra Prasad





"Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime." – Adlai Stevenson





"The future depends on what you do today." – Mahatma Gandhi



